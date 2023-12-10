Cashmere: Soft, luxurious, sought-after

There is no other fabric that feels as luxurious as cashmere against the skin. Well, mulberry silk does. However, because this is winter time, we will discuss cashmere and cashmere only, the world's most sought-after fabric during the winter season.

Cashmere is a word that derived from the anglicisation of Kashmir, the place where the cashmere goat originated. It is a fibre that is obtained from cashmere goats, which live in mountainous areas and cold climates. Today, China is the largest producer and exporter of cashmere wool and Mongolia is known to be the producer of the world's finest cashmere. Grade-A cashmere has the highest quality, followed by B and C.

Cashmere being an expensive fibre is primarily used by mid-luxury and high-end fashion houses to produce everything from sweaters, dresses, and coats, to scarves, gloves, beanies, socks, even scrunchies. However, cashmere, which was once only worn by the royals and wealthy, has become more affordable today because of cashmere goat husbandry. Having said so, good-quality cashmere products are still expensive because, for instance, it generally takes the hair of four to five goats to produce just one adult sweater!

Kashmiri wool is not new to us, though. Growing up, you might have seen your parents and/or grandparents enjoying the warmth and luxurious feel of Kashmiri shawls during winter. These prized shawls made of rare and precious Kashmiri wool used to be carefully stored in steel almirahs or trunks and worn with a great deal of love. A symbol of luxury and elegance, pure Kashmiri shawls are timeless pieces that are often passed down from one generation to another.

Today, Kashmiri wool shawls have been replaced by shawls made from much more affordable but synthetic fibres like acrylic, rayon, viscose, etc. Shawls, scarves, and garments made from synthetic fibres neither last more than two seasons nor give the desired warmth. However, a pure Kashmiri shawl or cashmere garment, although expensive, is worth your money, because cashmere is not only a fabric, but an opulent experience; except silk, no other fabric feels so soft and so lush against the skin. Also, with proper care and storage, they last years and even decades.

Why is cashmere superior?

Cashmere is a sought-after fibre because of all the unbeatable qualities it offers to garments and accessories produced from it. The moment you don a cashmere sweater, you know why the royals and wealthy have desired cashmere for centuries — from Asia to Europe.

Ultra-soft and light

Cashmere is ultra-soft to the touch. When you dress in a cashmere garment, you do not feel the weight of the garment much at all. The first time I wore a cashmere sweater, it felt as if something was hugging me softly, so softly that I could only feel a light, warm presence of it on my arms and torso.

Warmer than sheep wool

A cashmere shawl or sweater will surprise you by the degree of warmth it offers. Cashmere has great insulating properties, which make it several times warmer than sheep wool. Because cashmere fibres are finer than sheep wool, they are better at trapping heat.

Hypoallergenic

You perhaps know at least one person who is allergic to sheep wool. However, cashmere wool is naturally hypoallergenic. It does not contain lanolin or wool fat, which some people are allergic to.

Breathable

Any breathable fabric is an excellent choice for those looking for comfort. Cashmere is breathable, so if a cold day/night suddenly turns a little warm, rest assured that you will stay dry under your cashmere.

Durable

If taken care of, fine cashmere products can be passed down from one generation to another. Store them in a cool, dry place to extend their life. I myself store my cashmere sweaters in airtight plastic bags. With care, cashmere garments will continue to offer you their warmth and luxurious feel for years and decades into the future.

How to clean your cashmere

Although some manufacturers suggest dry cleaning, most cashmere products can be hand-washed at home. For the past five years, I have been washing my cashmere sweaters at home with shampoo and cool water. After washing, I wrap the sweater in a cotton towel and wring it before drying flat.

A downside of cashmere is that it pills! If you can get hold of a wool comb, combing the fabric with it will take care of the pills and a cashmere product will eventually stop pilling.

Yes, cashmere is high maintenance, but most fine things are. However, caring for them is the only way to go, if you want to give this delicate-luxurious fabric a long and healthy life. In addition to comfort, breathability, durability, and giving the wearer an elevated look, investing in high-quality natural fabrics gives us value for money.

By Wara Karim

Photo: LS Archive/ Sazzad Ibne Sayed