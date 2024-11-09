Dengue in November: 45 deaths in first eight days

The first eight days of November have seen 45 dengue deaths, highlighting an alarming rise in fatalities.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, five new deaths yesterday brought the total toll to 342, while total cases reached 69,922, with 40,999 from outside Dhaka.

Monthly fatalities have surged, from eight in June to 134 in October.

Experts link the high fatality rate to delayed hospitalisation, insufficient mosquito control, a high prevalence of the Den-2 virus strain, multiple infections, and diagnostic errors.

Entomologist Manzur A Chowdhury warned that cases may peak in November and could persist until February.

National University's GM Saifur Rahman criticised the ineffective measures taken by Dhaka city corporations to identify and eliminate Aedes mosquito clusters, especially in district towns.

Rahman recommended rigorous surveillance to pinpoint hotspots, urging collaboration between local authorities, community groups, and schools.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital identified high-risk groups -- including the elderly, pregnant women, infants, obese individuals, and those with comorbidities -- as particularly vulnerable.

He said many patients are developing shock after fever subsides, often resulting in late hospitalisation and severe outcomes.

He also highlighted that the cosmopolitan sub-variant of Den-2, prevalent this year, is especially dangerous, leading to increased bleeding, severity, and higher mortality.

Ahsan advised immediate hospitalisation for severe symptoms like stomach pain, respiratory issues, extreme weakness, bleeding, or vomiting. Consulting a doctor at the onset of fever and obtaining a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test by day three or four is also recommended.

Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), urged staying hydrated and eliminating stagnant water to curb mosquito breeding.