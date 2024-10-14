Govt should prioritise dengue control

Areas outside Dhaka deserve particular focus

It is quite concerning how dengue has been spreading fast outside Dhaka, with Chattogram emerging as the new hotspot. While previously dengue cases were higher in Dhaka, the trend changed last year with more cases reported in other districts. This year, as of October 13, 24,169 out of the 42,470 dengue cases reported across the country have been from outside Dhaka. Unpredictable rainfall patterns in recent months may have played a major role in spreading the disease, but the lack of effective action from the government is also responsible for the situation. Already, at least 214 people have died this year—47 in the first 12 days of this month alone.

To effectively control dengue spread in districts outside Dhaka, it is crucial to investigate the underlying reasons and take targeted measures. According to some entomologists, besides the lack of public awareness and anti-mosquito drives, the risk of infection by all dengue serotypes has contributed to the surge in cases. According to them, people in Dhaka may have gained some form of immunity from sustained exposure to the disease, with approximately 50 percent of Dhaka's population infected by different serotypes of the virus since 2000. But since people outside Dhaka have not been exposed to the virus as frequently, they are now more vulnerable, raising concerns for health experts and people alike.

Therefore, the government must intensify its mosquito control measures across all cities with equal importance. It must raise awareness about the need to keep people's houses and surroundings clean as well as the warning signs of dengue, so that they can make informed decisions and go to hospitals in time. Since the city corporations and municipalities are still struggling to conduct adequate mosquito control drives in the absence of elected representatives, exclusively depending on them will not be wise. The government must also engage local youth groups as well as people from all walks of life in its dengue control programmes.

As for the health ministry, it must properly equip all government hospitals outside Dhaka to deal with the surge in critically ill dengue patients. The DGHS also must develop an efficient mechanism to register the data of all dengue patients and conduct regular surveys, which are essential for dengue hotspot management. With coordinated efforts from all agencies concerned as well as citizens, the dengue situation can certainly be improved.