Early action vital to prevent another deadly dengue outbreak

Authorities must undertake preventive measures without delay

Even after witnessing the worst dengue outbreak in Bangladesh's history this year, the authorities seem nonchalant about taking preventive measures to stop another disastrous outbreak next year. This is deeply alarming considering the heavy casualties we've suffered—over 3,20,000 cases and around 1,700 deaths so far in 2023. What possible reason could there be for dillydallying on undertaking measures that can prevent another such scenario?

Reportedly, city corporations and other local government bodies have not started taking any preparation for the next monsoon. This can be dangerous. Over the past months, experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of early preventive action, especially during the lean period, to prevent the mosquito population from proliferating. Also, comprehensive data is essential to eliminate clusters of Aedes mosquitoes, but the information we have is extremely inadequate. While many countries record every dengue case, the DGHS still receives case data from only 138 hospitals out of the country's 16,000 health facilities. Moreover, the administration has not yet procured necessary equipment for surveillance. How can it then expect to fight this crisis?

Out of the seven countries where the dengue situation worsened this year, Bangladesh ranks top, according to a report of the World Health Organization, which has pointed out 15 reasons for rising cases, including unplanned urbanisation, faltering health care, and lack of proper monitoring. For years, our entomologists have been saying the same, and yet, we have not addressed these issues. As a result, Aedes mosquitoes wreaked havoc as our hospitals filled up with patients.

Although infections have now gone down, there is no room for relief. We must prepare for the next potential outbreak by taking immediate measures. Comprehensive surveillance should start right away, complemented by awareness campaigns about the spread of dengue. Authorities must prepare a national plan to tackle Aedes mosquitoes, which should incorporate community measures led by local government bodies. Since dengue is a regional issue, Bangladesh should also collaborate with neighbouring nations to tackle this threat. We cannot, under any circumstances, let it claim or hurt so many lives again.