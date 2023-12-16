Deadliest dengue year demands accountability

Bangladesh cannot afford a repetition of such a deplorable management of a dengue outbreak

Historically, we tend to see fewer dengue cases in the month of December. But this year, when we have seen all sorts of records in relation to the viral disease get shattered, even that little bit of respite seems out of reach. Shockingly, in only the first 15 days of this month, 6,722 new dengue cases and 54 deaths have been reported. In comparison, in the entirety of December last year, 27 dengue patients had died and 5,024 were hospitalised.

With the most recent deaths and cases, the total number of casualties from dengue this year rose to 1,678 and the number of cases to 318,803. Prior to this year, the deadliest dengue year was 2019 when 101,354 people were infected and 179 people had died. Despite the number of cases this year already tripling the previous record, and the number of deaths being 10 times higher, we have seen the authorities repeatedly claim no wrongdoing. But the numbers speak for themselves.

Health experts and others have also pointed to failure on part of the authorities, across various sectors of the government, that have led to this disaster. One point in particular that have unified experts is the lack of a vector management policy, which has been in the works since the deadly year of 2019, but is yet to see the light of day. In the absence of such a policy, data-driven decision-making to control dengue remains impossible. Additionally, it becomes easier—as we have seen—for different government bodies to pass the blame onto each other, all the while it is the people who continue to suffer and die needlessly.

It should be clear to anyone that corruption and a lack of governance and coordination among relevant government agencies have hampered dengue management in the country. And the lack of urgency shown by the relevant authorities to address the matter or hold anyone accountable is frightening, particularly in relation to the questions it raises regarding what lies ahead for us as the climate continues to shift in a direction that only aids the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. To prevent a repeat of this year's disastrous response, the authorities must hold those who were responsible for the numerous failures in tackling the disease to account. Moreover, it should take urgent measures to ensure that the disease does not spread further and that healthcare facilities are up to the mark to provide adequate treatment to those already affected.

