Dengue death toll crosses 1,700-mark

2 die, 110 hospitalised in a day

The death toll from dengue this year has crossed the 1,700-mark as two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

The figure is 0.5 percent of total infections, showing a grim picture this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at least 110 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 3,20,945.

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,701 lives this year, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 867 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country this morning.

A total of 3,18,377 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

According to DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.