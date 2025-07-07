3 die of dengue as daily hospitalisations hit record high this year

At least three dengue patients died while 492 others were hospitalised across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours until this morning, the highest recorded for a single day so far this year.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from dengue rose to 48, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 12,763, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total cases, 11,409 patients have so far been released after recovery, including 9,043 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,306 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, 924 of them from outside the capital.