Dengue cases cross 11,000

DNCC launches anti-mosquito drive

A seven-year-old dengue patient rests after nine days of treatment at the children’s ward of Mugda Medical College and Hospital in the capital. Photo: Prabir Das

With 416 new dengue cases reported yesterday, the total number of cases this year has crossed the 11,000 mark, painting an increasingly alarming picture of the outbreak.

According to the DGHS, one more dengue patient died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, while 416 were hospitalised.

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue deaths rose to 44, and the total number of cases reached 11,098.

A general ward designated for dengue patients at the hospital. The photos were taken yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation launched a three-day special integrated mosquito control campaign yesterday in wards identified as high-risk for dengue infection.

Earlier, the DGHS and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) identified wards 2, 8, 12, 13, 22, and 34 as high-risk due to high concentrations of Aedes mosquito larvae.

The campaign, organised by the DNCC's Health and Sanitation Department, was inaugurated at Mirpur-1, Paikpara Government Officers and Staff Quarters.

DNCC's Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Asaduzzaman said at the event that public awareness and integrated efforts are essential to controlling dengue, and that tackling the disease will be easier if everyone works together.

DNCC's Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Imru-al-Quais said entomological surveys conducted by the DGHS revealed high mosquito larval density in six wards under the city corporation.

A simultaneous integrated campaign to eliminate both larvae and adult mosquitoes has therefore begun in these areas, he said.

Under the supervision of zonal executive officers and assistant health officers, mosquito control operations are being carried out in coordination with a special expert committee formed by the Ministry of Local Government, CDC, DNCC entomologists, NGOs, volunteer organisations, and local residents.

The campaign includes eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites, larviciding and fogging, distributing awareness leaflets, public announcements via loudspeakers, issuing cautionary notices, and operating mobile courts, a DNCC official said.

Following the campaign, a post-programme entomological survey will be conducted under the supervision of CDC and DNCC entomologists to assess the effectiveness of the operations and determine future action plans, he added.