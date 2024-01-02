Disease
Tue Jan 2, 2024 08:06 PM
Disease

Country records 1st death from dengue this year

60 hospitalised
Dengue Crisis
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

One person died due to dengue today. This is the first death of this year related to the disease, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 60 new patients were hospitalised during the 24 hours till this morning. With the new patients, the total number of cases rose to 145.

Meanwhile, 657 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 262 of which are in Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed 1705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

Related topic:
Dengue CrisisDengue death tolldengue fever1st death from dengue in 2024
