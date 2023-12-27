Disease
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 10:30 PM

Most Viewed

Disease

Dengue: One dies, 134 hospitalised in a day

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:53 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 10:30 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,699 this year.

During the period, 134 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 902 dengue patients, including 300 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,20,835 dengue cases and 3,18,234 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

 

 

 

Related topic:
Dengue death todaydenguedengue deaths in BangladeshDengue Crisis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A mosquito caught under a magnifying glass

How to stay safe during dengue season

dengue in winter

Dengue still raging on

Dengue Crisis

Dengue fever: 8 more die in 24 hours

Containing dengue: The deaths belie claims of success

Dengue death today

Dengue: 2 die, 308 hospitalised in a day

1w ago
মূল্যস্ফীতি, রিজার্ভ, অর্থবছর, আইএমএফ,
|অর্থনীতি

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার দেশগুলো মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সফল, ব্যর্থ বাংলাদেশ

অথচ স্বাধীনতার পর সবচেয়ে খারাপ অর্থনৈতিক সংকটে পড়া শ্রীলঙ্কাও ভোক্তা মূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে আনতে পেরেছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রাম ওয়াসায় দুর্নীতির কথা স্বীকার করলেন এমডি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification