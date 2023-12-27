Dengue: One dies, 134 hospitalised in a day

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,699 this year.

During the period, 134 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 902 dengue patients, including 300 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,20,835 dengue cases and 3,18,234 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.