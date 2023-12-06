Disease
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 08:59 PM

Disease

Dengue: 2 more die, 566 hospitalised in a day

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:34 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 08:59 PM
Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least two more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today.

At least 566 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,641 lives this year and nearly 315,623 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 2,614 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 311,368 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

push notification