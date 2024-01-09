Dengue fever: 1 dead, 45 hospitalised in 24 hours

Disease
Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

One patient died while 45 others were hospitalised around the country due to dengue fever during the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new death, the total number of deaths from dengue this year rose to four.

The total number of cases stand at 485, according to DGHS.

A total of 352 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 190 of which are in Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.

