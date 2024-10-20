Disease
6 more die of dengue

1,298 hospitalised
Dengue death in 24 hours
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

At least six dengue patients died and 1,298 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the deaths, one was in Chattogram and five in Dhaka city.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 247 while total number of cases rose to 49,880, of which 28,668 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,943 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 45,690 patients have been released from the hospitals across the country till today.

