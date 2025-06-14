5 die of dengue in country

Four deaths recorded in Barguna alone

At least five dengue patients died in the last 24 hours -- the highest single-day toll this year -- with four of the deaths reported from Barguna, currently the country’s dengue hotspot.

With the latest fatalities, the total dengue death toll this year has risen to 28.

In addition, 159 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours, 124 of whom are from the Barishal division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new admissions, the total number of dengue cases this year has climbed to 5,570, including 4,255 cases reported from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 531 dengue patients are undergoing treatment across the country, with 193 receiving care in Barguna.

To reduce dengue-related deaths, public health expert Mushtuq Hussain emphasised the need for a stronger primary healthcare system. "Many people avoid dengue testing due to limited access at local clinics, resulting in late diagnoses, especially in impoverished areas," he said.

"If testing is available nearby, people will seek help earlier. Currently, most avoid testing due to limited facilities," he added.

Hussain also recommended establishing more blood collection centres and secondary care facilities to ease the pressure on medical college hospitals. Critical patients could then be transferred from secondary facilities to tertiary hospitals as needed.

He further stressed the importance of year-round, community-driven cleaning efforts. "Right now, it's a routine exercise. We need continuous monitoring to control mosquito populations," he said.