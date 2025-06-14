Two die from Covid in 24hrs

15 new cases detected

Two women died from Covid-19 and 15 new cases of the disease were reported in the 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday, according to the health directorate.

One of the women died in Dhaka and the other in Chattogram, according to the health emergency operations centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

After a long gap, a coronavirus fatality was reported on June 5 this year.

With the latest fatalities and cases, the country's recorded death toll from the disease since March 18, 2020, stands at 29,502 and cases at 20,51800.

The recovery and death rates remained at 98.42 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Amid rising numbers of cases in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, the government is resuming coronavirus testing at four major hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram from today.

The facilities are Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, and the DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital in the capital; and Chattogram Medical College Hospital in the port city.

Earlier, the DGHS issued a health advisory, urging people to avoid public gatherings and mandating mask use in crowded areas to curb the spread of the virus.

The infection rate saw a sharp increase in May, according to Covid-19 surveillance data analysed by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Of 1,409 samples tested that month, 9.51 percent were positive -- the highest since January 2023.

Additionally, two new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants -- XFG and XFC -- were detected in Bangladesh for the first time at CMCH in April, according to a hospital-based influenza surveillance study jointly conducted by icddr,b and the IEDCR.