8 more die of dengue

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, at least 1,017 infected patients were hospitalised during the period

At least 8 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 8 deaths, five died in the capital. Three deaths were reported in Khulna.

At least 1,017 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 174 lives this year and 33,099 cases have been reported.

According to DGHS data, 3,450 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. At least 29,475 patients have been released from the hospital, it added.

In recent days, hospitals, especially those in Dhaka, have reported a large number of dengue patients suffering high fever, joint pains, and vomiting.

There is no vaccine or drug that specifically treats dengue, which is common in South Asia during the June-to-September monsoon season when the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the deadly virus, thrives in stagnant water.