Three more divisions hit by dengue surge

Rajshahi, Khulna, Ctg see sharp rise in cases, deaths since June

As Barishal continues to bear the brunt of the countrywide dengue surge, three more divisions have reported a sharp rise in both infections and fatalities, intensifying concerns over the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Among these, Rajshahi has seen the steepest increase since June, mainly due to a continuous rise in cases in the Chapainawabganj district, officials said.

The other two divisions affected are Chattogram and Khulna.

With the peak dengue season going on, the outbreak is spreading further at a time when the total number of deaths has nearly reached 100, with three fatalities recorded yesterday.

From January this year until yesterday, 98 people have died and 23,735 have been hospitalised -- both figures significantly higher than the same period last year.

Last year, the number of deaths and cases were 62 and 7,563, respectively, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As the country has lately been experiencing intermittent rain, experts warn that the current weather is highly favourable for the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, the carriers of dengue.

"Intermittent rain is highly favourable for the spread of the dengue virus," entomologist GM Saifur Rahman told this newspaper recently.

He said Aedes mosquitoes are more active in overcast weather, common during the monsoon, when dengue infections can rise up to nine times compared to the dry season.

RISE IN 3 MORE DIVISIONS

Until yesterday, Barishal division accounted for 36 percent of the total dengue cases this year, with Barguna remaining a hotspot, recording 5,065 hospital admissions since January.

However, DGHS data shows a slight decline in cases in Barishal since June 1, when the division accounted for 38 percent of the total caseload.

Meanwhile, three divisions -- Khulna, Chattogram, and Rajshahi -- have seen a gradual rise in both cases and deaths since June, according to the data.

In Rajshahi, the number of dengue cases was only 81 with no deaths on June 1.

But the number rose sharply over the last 70 days, with the caseload reaching 1,711 and four deaths reported as of yesterday.

Asked about the cause, Habibur Rahman, director (Rajshahi division) of DGHS, said the sharp rise in cases in the Chapainawabganj district is the main reason behind this.

According to DGHS data, Chapainawabganj recorded 1,137 cases since January, which is 66 percent of the total Rajshahi caseload.

He said some areas like Nimtola and Masjidpara near Chapainawabganj District General Hospital have become dengue hotspots, contributing to the rise.

Lack of sufficient anti-mosquito drives, waterlogging, and high population density are the main causes behind the surge in dengue cases, he told The Daily Star last night.

"We are working with the local administration to bring the situation under control," he added, noting that two of the first deaths in his division were from Chapainawabganj.

Meanwhile, Chattogram division recorded 769 cases and three deaths until June 1 this year. Since then, the numbers have risen sharply to 3,423 cases and 16 deaths as of yesterday.

Asked about the rise, particularly in deaths, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Jahangir Alam said late hospital admissions have contributed to this. Additionally, many patients arrived with multiple complications.

In response to another question, he said the increase in the density of Aedes larvae, caused by various factors, is driving the rise in dengue cases.

Both the city corporation and his office are working to improve the situation, he told this correspondent last night.

As for Khulna, the division had only 163 dengue cases and two deaths until June 1.

However, by yesterday, the numbers increased to 1,200 cases and four deaths.