Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Five die of dengue in a single day

Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM
With dengue cases increasing, two wards -- one for male and one for female -- have been opened at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College in the capital. The hospital authorities yesterday said the female ward was almost at capacity. Photo: Prabir Das

For the second time in a week, Bangladesh recorded five deaths from dengue yesterday, the highest number of single-day dengue deaths this year.

Meanwhile, during the same 24-hour period till yesterday morning, 872 dengue patients were hospitalised -- also the highest in a single day this year.

Previously, five patients were reported to have died from dengue on September 10.

Among the deaths reported yesterday, one each died in Barishal division, Chattagram division, and Dhaka North City Corporation areas, while two died in Dhaka South City Corporation areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of dengue deaths rose to 113 while the total number of cases rose to 20,214, of which 11,148 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,208 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of whom 805 are from outside Dhaka.

 

