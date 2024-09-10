Dengue: 5 die, 534 hospitalised today

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 07:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 07:50 PM

FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

Bangladesh saw the year's highest single-day dengue deaths today as at least five patients died with the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 534 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till 8:00am today, it said.

Among the fatalities, two were reported in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram division, and one in Khulna division.

With these new deaths and cases, the total number of dengue fatalities this year has risen to 102, while the total number of cases has reached 16,819, including 9,527 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,664 dengue patients are undergoing treatment across the country, with 726 receiving care outside Dhaka.

