Wed Oct 23, 2024
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 12:15 PM

7 more die of dengue

Wed Oct 23, 2024
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh
At least seven dengue deaths were reported in the 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday.

Meanwhile, 1,138 patients were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease during the aforementioned period.

With the new figures, the total number of deaths this year rose to 257 while that of cases rose to 52,058, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dengue deaths cross 200

Among the seven new deaths, three were reported in Dhaka city, while another was reported in Dhaka division. Two deaths were reported in Khulna and one in Barishal division.

Currently, 3,838 patients are under treatment, 2,009 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

According to experts, the Den-2 variant of dengue is proving particularly lethal this year, contributing to the rising death toll.

Experts said being infected with Den-2 does not necessarily spell danger. However, cross-infections involving different dengue serotypes can lead to severe complications, especially if patients are not hospitalised in time.

Delayed hospitalisation is one of the key factors behind worsening patient conditions and higher mortality rates while high-risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, obese individuals, infants, and those with comorbidities, are more vulnerable.

Early hospitalisation, especially for symptoms such as severe stomach pain, difficulty breathing, and bleeding, is critical to prevent fatal outcomes.

 

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024
