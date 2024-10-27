6 die of dengue

At least six people died of dengue in the last 24 hours while 1,248 patients were hospitalised till this morning.

Of the deaths, four were reported in Dhaka city and the rest in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 277 while total number of cases rose to 56,911, of which 32,933 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,984 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 52,650 patients have been released till today.