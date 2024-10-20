Dengue in Bangladesh: A persistent health challenge

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has emerged as a serious public health concern in Bangladesh. The disease, caused by the dengue virus and primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has seen an alarming rise in cases, especially during the monsoon season. While dengue was once considered a seasonal issue, Bangladesh is now experiencing year-round cases, intensifying the need for effective disease control measures.

The growing threat of dengue: Dengue was first identified in Bangladesh in 2000. Since then, the country has faced almost yearly outbreaks. The situation worsened in 2019, when more than 100,000 cases and over 150 deaths were reported, marking the worst dengue outbreak in the country's history.

Several factors have contributed to this rise. Rapid urbanisation, poor waste management, and lack of sanitation create ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water found in household items like flowerpots, tires, and open containers. High population density in urban areas, especially in Dhaka, has made the virus easier to spread.

Symptoms and severity: Dengue fever typically causes flu-like symptoms, including high fever, headaches, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Most people recover within two weeks. However, in severe cases, the disease can progress to dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS), both of which can be fatal without prompt medical treatment. The rise in severe cases has stretched Bangladesh's healthcare system, especially during peak outbreaks.

Impact of climate and urbanisation: Bangladesh's tropical climate, characterised by heavy monsoon rains from June to September, provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Climate change has further extended the dengue season, with cases now being reported throughout the year. Urbanisation has also played a major role, as cities like Dhaka struggle with unplanned development, inadequate drainage, and poor waste disposal. These issues lead to a proliferation of mosquito breeding sites.

Prevention and control efforts: The government has initiated several measures to combat dengue. These include:

• Eliminating breeding sites: Public health officials promote community efforts to clear stagnant water and clean up potential breeding grounds.

• Insecticide spraying: Fogging operations help reduce adult mosquito populations, especially during outbreak periods.

• Public awareness campaigns: Educational programs highlight the importance of using mosquito nets, wearing protective clothing, and seeking early medical treatment.

However, controlling dengue remains challenging due to the resilience of the Aedes mosquito and the need for continuous community involvement.

Conclusion: Dengue fever continues to pose a growing health threat in Bangladesh, driven by urbanisation, climate change, and limited healthcare resources. To effectively control dengue, Bangladesh must focus on long-term strategies, including improving urban infrastructure, enhancing public health awareness, and strengthening healthcare systems. Without sustained action, the country will struggle to manage this persistent health crisis.

The writer is a student of the Department of Reproductive and Child Health at the Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BIHS).

Email: [email protected]