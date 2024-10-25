We need effective action to curb dengue spread

Government must not downplay the present threat

Amid a glaring lack of effective surveillance and other control measures from the government, dengue deaths and infections have been rising steadily across the country. October has already become the deadliest month this year, with 112 of the year's 268 deaths occurring in just the first 24 days of this month. Equally alarmingly, over 20,000 of the 54,225 cases reported this year were recorded in October. It is clear that without prompt and targeted government intervention, this tragic toll will only worsen in the days ahead.

Over the past two months, we have consistently reported on the dengue crisis and published numerous editorials highlighting areas that need to be addressed to check dengue infections. Unfortunately, all such discussions seem to have gone unheard. While we understand that the void in local government institutions following the Awami League's fall may have impacted dengue control initiatives, it is unacceptable that the situation has not improved even with new administrators appointed to these bodies, among other measures taken to revitalise them. The lack of mosquito control measures by the relevant authorities has directly contributed to the rise in fatalities. Meanwhile, repeated infections, delays in hospitalisation, and false diagnoses have compounded the crisis. Experts say that while October may mark the peak of dengue season traditionally, the outbreak this year could persist through December and beyond if unchecked.

Therefore, we urge the government to make dengue control an immediate priority. Two expert committees were reportedly formed last month to tackle the outbreak, but the initiative must not end here—we need effective action. The government must implement a robust surveillance mechanism to identify dengue hotspots and empower local government departments, community organisations, and educational institutions to carry out targeted interventions. The hospitals must also be fully equipped to manage critically ill patients and ensure proper, timely diagnosis to prevent further suffering in overcrowded public hospitals.

Too many lives have already been lost due to the lacklustre response from the authorities. It is time for the government to demonstrate to the public, with corresponding actions, that it genuinely values their lives.