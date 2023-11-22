Dengue fever: 8 more die in 24 hours

At least eight dengue patients died, four of them in Dhaka, during the 24 hours till this morning.

With the new deaths, the total number of deaths rose to 1,570, of which 913 are from Dhaka, according to the data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With 1,162 new cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 3,04,698, of which 2,98,950 were from Dhaka.

A total of 4,178 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 2,98,950 dengue patients have already been released.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while total number of deaths was 281.