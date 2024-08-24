Support pours in for flood victims

Thousands join rescue efforts, provide relief items

People from all walks of life, alongside numerous non-profit organisations, have stepped up their efforts to rescue and provide relief to the millions affected by the floods in Sylhet and Chattogram divisions.

In an outpouring of support, students, professionals, social media influencers, athletes, artists and people across all religious backgrounds are rallying to aid those affected.

Many have even travelled to the flood-hit areas carrying boats and other equipment on trucks to assist in the rescue efforts.

On Facebook, some are sharing posts to raise funds for the victims.

Teachers and students from various universities are collecting funds and sending relief materials to the affected areas.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the platform that spearheaded the recent uprising, has beefed up its collection and rescue efforts for the flood-hit people. It yesterday launched a programme called "mass relief collection" at TSC.

"There's a line of vehicles at TSC, each filled with relief materials collected on personal initiatives. There are so many people coming to donate that the volunteers are struggling to deal with the volume of donations," Samiul Haque Sami, a Dhaka University student, wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the crowd.

People who have logistics also come forward for the aid of the affected.

"If anyone needs a boat, please inform me. You don't need to give any money. Location: Bibirhat, Fatikchhari," wrote Shammi Hasan, on her Facebook post.

Various religious organisations, including Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian, are contributing to the relief efforts.

"This is why I still believe and hope that our country remains secular as it is. I say this country belongs to everyone -- people of all beliefs and non-beliefs, rich and poor," Najmul Alam wrote in his Facebook post.

On its Facebook page, As-Sunnah Foundation, a humanitarian organisation, shared a photo of people gathering in front of the organisation to join relief work as volunteers.

"Our initial target was to distribute 500 tonnes of relief materials, which have now been extended to 700 tonnes. Initially, we provided relief to each of 20,000 families, including 2kg of date, 2kg of flattened rice, 1kg of salt, 1kg of sugar, water, and candles.

"In the second phase, we are providing 10kg of rice, 2 litres of oil, 2kg of lentil, and 1kg of salt to each family. These will be loaded onto trucks and sent to Feni, Cumilla, and other flood-affected areas, and this effort will continue," said the foundation, adding that many are contributing to its relief fund.

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for social welfare, have also come in support to rescue and provide relief to the flood-hit people.

U Sara Bikkhu shared a post on his Facebook that cooked food is being distributed by Mihinda Mahathero, principal of Aparajita Buddha Bihar, among the flood-affected people at Madhubazar in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila.

Charu Haque, an activist of Rashtrochinta, a political platform, shared a video on Facebook showing a beggar donating Tk 10 to the relief fund.

In a Facebook post, Caregiver Volunteers Forum at Dhaka University, said it needs funds, relief materials such as dry food, baby food, medicine, oral saline, fresh drinking water, water-purification tablets, candles, life jackets, and sanitary pads.

Tasrif Khan, a singer who went to Feni as a volunteer, in his Facebook post said, "Please bring as much relief and fresh water as you can. Boats are available, and people are going out for rescue operations … Trust me, people here are in dire need of fresh drinking water and relief supplies."

Prothom Alo Trust has sought emergency financial aid to support those affected by the floods.

On its Facebook page, Prothom Alo Bondhushava said they are distributing 10 tonnes of food items to 1,100 families.

Many artists and sports celebrities also urged people to extend their support to the flood victims.

"Our only slogan is: People are for people," ace cricketer Tamim Iqbal wrote in his Facebook post yesterday, urging all to help the flood victims.

The interim government has welcomed the people's eagerness to extend their assistance and cooperation and said the interested can contribute by sending money to the bank account of "Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund".