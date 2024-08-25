Flood relief: When art speaks louder than words

Bangladesh is no stranger to the devastating impact of floods. This year, the country faces one of its worst crises, with over 4.5 million people affected, homes submerged, and communities displaced across multiple districts. While these natural disasters often bring out stories of loss and hardship, they also reveal the profound strength of community spirit and solidarity.

In a heart-warming display of compassion, artists across Bangladesh are stepping forward, using their talents to support those affected by the floods. By selling their artwork, these artists are raising funds to provide immediate relief and support to the flood victims — highlighting a powerful show of humanity in times of need.

For many artists, the decision to sell their artwork for flood relief is deeply personal.

Helal Shah, a respected senior artist, has long been involved in social causes, but the scale of the current devastation prompted him to take more direct action.

"We have been trying to gather relief for flood-torn areas; however, it was not enough because the devastation is massive," Shah explained. "So, I have decided to sell my art and with the money accumulate relief and take it to the people who are suffering."

Helal's initiative demonstrates how artists can move beyond the canvas to play an active role in disaster relief, directly impacting the lives of those in need.

Another artist, Lata Chakma, a student at Dhaka Art College, is driven by a strong sense of connection to her roots.

"I am from Rangamati. It breaks my heart to see people suffering across the country, especially in Khagrachari," she said.

Lata, who has seen first hand the impact of floods on her hometown, decided to sell her artwork to raise funds.

"Whatever money I will gain by selling them, I will directly donate it to the people in flood-affected areas," she said.

Her efforts reflect the strong bonds of community and solidarity that often unite people during times of crisis.

Artists like Sazib Ronhin are also contributing in innovative ways. Sazib has created a unique artwork using jute, a natural fibre deeply embedded in Bangladeshi culture and economy. By incorporating jute into his artwork, Sazib not only showcases his creativity but also uses a symbol of resilience and sustainability.

"I want to help the people affected by the flood. One of the artworks I am selling has been entirely made from jute, and all proceeds from the sale will be spent to aid those affected by the floods," he shared.

Sazib's call to action extends beyond his own contributions, urging collectors and the affluent to step up and support the cause. "Not only me, but the artists, who are trying to help the flood-affected people, urge collectors and the affluent to come forward!"

These efforts are not isolated incidents but part of a growing trend where artists, both established and emerging, leverage their creativity for social good. What makes these initiatives particularly impactful is the human connection that art fosters.

Art has a unique ability to evoke empathy and compassion, bridging gaps between different communities. Through their work, these artists not only raise funds but also bring attention to the plight of flood victims, encouraging others to contribute.

They show how creativity can be a powerful force for change. And by getting inspired by them, we need to come forward and help out in any way can — perhaps, it can be through buying one of their beautiful pieces of artwork.