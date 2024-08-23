A call for innovative adaptation to make Bangladesh flood-resilient

Bangladesh, a country built upon the world's largest delta, has long been defined by its relationship with water. Nestled within a landscape of rivers and floodplains, the country is no stranger to the annual cycle of monsoon floods. Yet, despite centuries of coping, these floods continue to displace thousands, destroy crops, and unravel lives. As the world grapples with climate change, the threat of even more frequent and severe flooding looms larger than ever.

In this critical moment, Bangladesh stands at a crossroads: will it continue to fight against its natural landscape, or will it embrace a transformative vision of flood resilience?

The recent mass uprising in Bangladesh has sparked new hope for a brighter future. The newly formed interim government, led by the esteemed Dr Muhammad Yunus, is filled with capable and experienced people who have committed to bringing about meaningful change. This moment presents an unparalleled opportunity for the country to reimagine its relationship with its land and the nature of settlement patterns that it demands.

Historically, flood management in Bangladesh has been dominated by civil engineering solutions: dams, embankments, and reinforced buildings. These measures, while offering short-term relief, have not provided a sustainable solution to the problem. Year after year, the nation witnesses devastating floods, with thousands of people displaced and vast swaths of agricultural land rendered unusable. The reliance on traditional engineering solutions has proven inadequate in the face of a problem as complex and pervasive as flooding.

To understand the path forward, it is crucial to recognise the uniqueness of Bangladesh's landscape. As a floodplain delta, the country is intrinsically linked to water. The rivers that crisscross the land are both a source of life and a constant threat. The traditional approach of building barriers to keep water out has proven futile, as it disrupts the natural flow of water and exacerbates the problem. Instead, Bangladesh must embrace its identity as a floodplain and develop settlement patterns that are in harmony with this reality.

One of the most promising approaches is the concept of amphibious settlements—villages and cities that can float or adapt to rising water levels. Examples of such innovations can be found in countries like the Netherlands, where floating homes and infrastructure have been successfully implemented to combat rising sea levels.

In Bangladesh, this concept can be expanded to include not just homes, but entire communities that can thrive in a flood-prone environment. Floating agriculture, a practice already in use in some parts of the country, can be scaled up to ensure food security during flood seasons. These solutions require a deep understanding of the land and a commitment to indigenous innovation.

The challenges of implementing such a vision are immense, but they are not insurmountable. What is needed is a coordinated national effort that brings together government agencies, private institutions, and local communities. Only a dedicated ministry with the authority to oversee and coordinate these efforts can achieve the necessary scale of change. This ministry would need to rethink public plot divisions, zoning, watershed management, and settlement patterns across the country. It would need to foster collaboration between civil engineers, landscape architects, urban planners, and local communities to develop solutions that are both innovative and context-specific.

In cities across Bangladesh, including the hill tracts, there is a worrying trend of adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to development. Buildings and infrastructure are designed and constructed without regard for the unique characteristics of the land. The construction methods and materials need a lot of change and innovation as well. People need options for lightweight and flexible materials and processes. This indiscriminate development has led to a situation where the natural flow of water is obstructed, exacerbating the impact of floods. To reverse this trend, Bangladesh must embrace a practice of settlement that follows the natural contours of the land, rather than imposing artificial solutions that are doomed to fail.

The garment sector, one of Bangladesh's largest industries, could play a pivotal role in this transformation. By producing inflatable boats and rechargeable air pumps, the sector could ensure that every household in flood-prone areas is equipped with the tools needed to survive a flood. This simple yet effective measure could save countless lives and prevent the yearly tragedy of people being stranded and waiting for rescue. Additionally, the government must invest in safe centres that can provide shelter and resources during floods, ensuring that no one is left behind.

However, the most important step is to change the mindset of the nation. For too long, floods have been seen as a disaster to be endured rather than managed. This fatalistic attitude has held the country back from taking the bold steps needed to become truly flood-resilient. The time has come to recognise that floods are a natural part of life in Bangladesh, and that with the right approach, they can be managed in a way that minimises their impact.

The newly formed government has the opportunity to lead the way to adopt this vision, but it will require the support of the entire nation. Public awareness campaigns, educational programmes, and community engagement initiatives will be crucial in spreading the message that a flood-resilient Bangladesh is not just a dream, but a tangible goal that can be achieved through collective effort. The knowledge and tools to make this vision a reality is within reach. What is needed now is the determination to act.

Bangladesh's future lies in embracing its identity as a floodplain delta and developing innovative, landscape-driven solutions to the challenges posed by floods. The time for passive, short-term measures has passed. Now is the time for bold action, visionary leadership, and a commitment to building a flood-resilient nation that can thrive in the face of adversity.

Asif Khan is a landscape architect based in Michigan, US.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.