Mushfiqur donates ‘player-of-the-match’ prize money to flood victims

Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged player of the match for his mammoth 191-run knock that scripted Bangladesh's historic Test win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi today, and the batter had said that he would donate the prize money to flood affected people in the country.

"I just want to donate in our Bangladesh to the flood affected people. So, I want to donate this prize money, and also, I just want to request all the people back home and also to those who can, donate and help in this cause," said the veteran batter during the post-match presentation after receiving the prize money of 300,000 Pakistani rupees (128,715.75 BDT).

Several districts in Bangladesh have been hit by severe floods recently.

PHOTO: PCB

Bangladesh made history by securing their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan, triumphing by 10 wickets in the opening match of the two-Test series.

This landmark win came after 14 encounters with Pakistan -- the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw previously.

Mushfiqur said that this was his finest performance in his career so far.

"To be honest, this is one of my finest performances so far. Because, as you said, we haven't done really well overseas. So that is one of our goals as a team so that we can put a performance where everyone can see that how we are trying to improve our batting, especially overseas," he said.

The right-hander also believes that their preparation for the series helped them to achieve the feat.

"Credit goes to not only me but all the players for the way they prepared in Pakistan and also back home. And I was really, really happy. We had a pretty special camp back home with the Bangla Tigers camp and all the local support management was there. And that was really beneficial for all the players," he added.

