Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:25 PM

Cricket

Chief adviser meets cricketers after 'historic success' in Pakistan

Photo: BCB

Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, met with Bangladesh national team cricketers, coaching staff, and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials today at a reception at his office in Tejgaon, following their 2-0 Test series victory against Pakistan in August-September 2024.

Welcoming the cricketers at the reception, the Chief Adviser called their success in Pakistan historic and said that the whole nation was proud of their achievement.

"I spoke to the captain after the victory but I was eagerly waiting to meet you all personally and congratulate you on behalf of the nation," said the Chief Adviser while addressing the players.

He reminded the players of the power of sport in uniting a nation and recalled his recent engagement in the Paris Olympics where he acted as an advisor and ambassador.

The Chief Adviser revealed that he was invited by Italy to play a similar role during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

A surreal series victory

National captain Najmul Hossain Shanto thanked the Chief Adviser for hosting them at his office and said that his words would encourage them to achieve further success.

"Every player is happy to come here. It will really inspire us," he said.

Shanto said the hard work of players and coaching staff was pivotal to their success in Pakistan.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the ministry of youth and sports, hailed the players for bringing success at a difficult time.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Faruque Ahmed, director Najmul Abedin Fahim, Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury were among others present on the occasion.

