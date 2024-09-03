Shanto lost for words after historic Pakistan series win

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto proudly writes Bangladesh on the Rawalpindi Honours Board after sealing a historic 2-0 series victory over Pakistan. PHOTO: BCB

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was lost for words after Bangladesh sealed a landmark first-ever Test series win over Pakistan on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

The visitors won the second and final Test by six wickets on the fifth day, chasing down a 185-run target for a 2-0 series victory.

Bangladesh were reeling on the third day of the rain-hit second Test on 26-6 but middle-order batsmen Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) hauled them back into the match.

Rookie pacers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) then demolished Pakistan for 172 on Monday to set Bangladesh on course for a stunning victory.

Bangladesh won the first Test -- also in Rawalpindi -- by 10 wickets, their first victory in 14 matches against Pakistan.

"We can't express feelings with words, we are really happy," said Najmul.

"I think before we came here we're looking to win, and the way everyone did their job made me really happy."

Najmul gave his bowlers special praise, saying their recent work had paid off.

"Our bowlers were very impressive," he said.

The spinner Mehidy was player of the series while Hasan and Nahid also played starring roles.

Bangladesh next face India in an away two-match Test series starting from September 18.

"I hope they will do the same against India as well, which will be a very challenging series," said Najmul, whose team has never won a Test against India in 13 attempts.

Under-pressure Pakistan captain Shan Masood said his team needed to improve, and fast.

Masood has now lost all five Tests since being appointed skipper last year.

"We haven't learnt our lessons," he said.

"We could have bowled them, especially after 26-6 down here, but we let them back in the game."

Pakistan next month face a formidable England, who inflicted Pakistan's first-ever 3-0 whitewash in 2022.

Masood-led Pakistan also suffered a 3-0 whitewash against Australia earlier this year.

"I think now it's time where we've realised that we were playing good cricket in Australia and not finishing games, that's something that we really need to work on," he said.

He insisted that "it's never doom and gloom".

"You always keep trying, you always come back," he said.

"You always learn from your mistakes and you try and give people a chance, and in this regards we are in the right direction."