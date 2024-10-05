Two dead in Sherpur flash floods

At least two people, including a woman, died after being swept away by floodwater in Sherpur last evening.

The deceased were identified as Rahija Begum, 40, wife of Manik Mia of Baluchar area of ​​Baghber union and farmer Idris Ali, 75, a resident of Andharupara area of ​​ ​​Nayabil Union in Nalitabari upazila.

Their families with the help of locals recovered the bodies, reports our Jamalpur correspondent.

Baghber Union Chairman Abdus Sabu confirmed the death of Rahija Begum.

Quoting locals, he said around 7:00pm, Rahija along with his baby was going search for a safe place. Suddenly, she slipped and washed away by the current.

However, locals rescued her baby, who survived by catching the root of an uprooted tree, he said.

On the other hand, Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Rana said farmer Idris Ali was swept away by floodwater when he was returning home from Khalisakura Garobazar around 6:00pm.

Fire Service and Civil Defence and local volunteers have started rescue operation for the people who are trapped in the hilly areas.