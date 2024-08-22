We must stand together to help flood-affected people

Government should intensity efforts to support those most at risk

We're worried about the worsening flood situation in the eastern and southeastern regions of Bangladesh where vast swathes of land have been submerged over the last few days, laying bare the vulnerability of even areas previously deemed protected from large-scale flooding. The floods, submerging 357 unions across eight districts as of Thursday afternoon, left more than 4.4 lakh families stranded and a total of three million affected, as per an estimate. Moreover, at least five people died in flash floods on Thursday. These numbers are set to rise should the downpours and swelling of rivers by the onrush of water from India continue. Against this backdrop, the urgency of improved, coordinated response to ensure the safety of flood-hit communities cannot be overstated.

Among the eight districts affected, the situation in Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram, Khagrachari, and Moulvibazar is particularly distressing. The situation in Feni—especially in Chhagalnaiya, Phulgazi, and Parshuram upazilas—has been described as unprecedented, with nearly every house inundated. This has caused a massive humanitarian crisis. The municipal towns are unrecognisable under the deluge. Roads remain impassable, and the call for speedboats and helicopters to expedite rescue efforts has gone largely unanswered. While the interim government is doing the best it can, ongoing aid and rescue efforts have caused frustration among local residents.

In Khagrachari, the situation has been equally troubling. Continuous rain and runoff from the hills have submerged over 100 villages across the nine sub-districts of Khagrachari, making this the worst flood recorded since 1988. In this and other hilly districts of Chattogram, there is the added risk of widespread landslides. Many fear that deadly landslides similar to those in 2017 may occur, with people living on the hillsides or slopes being urged to relocate to safer areas or shelters. The inadequacy of shelters and relief efforts, exacerbated by the difficulty of reaching remote areas, has emerged as another concern in flood-hit areas. Equally troubling has been the disruption in communications and power supply—with several areas entirely disconnected—further isolating the vulnerable populations.

Amid this situation, one development with the potential for a flare-up in Bangladesh-India relations has been the release of waters from an Indian dam likely intensifying flooding in Bangladesh. Although India's ministry of external affairs refuted claims of causing the flooding on our eastern borders, Bangladesh's information adviser has categorically blamed it for opening the dam without any prior warning, depriving Bangladesh of the chance to prepare accordingly. The sheer intensity of flooding in areas like Cumilla and Feni does lend credence to the allegation of dam-barrage opening on India's part. India's water sharing policy has long caused consternations in Bangladesh, and we hope the latest development serves as a clarion call for equitable water-sharing arrangements to be made urgently.

Experts say the situation may improve within two-three days, but until then the dual assaults of heavy rain and onrush of water from India will likely cause further damage. So we urge the government, security forces on duty, and all public representatives including student volunteers to further intensity their efforts to help the affected communities. We must all stand together to ensure that they receive the aid and support they so desperately need. Communications and power supply in the flood-hit areas must also be restored urgently.