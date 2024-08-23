Flash floods sweep parts of country

Five killed, 10 go missing as vast areas inundated in Sylhet, Chattogram divisions

Devastating floods amid heavy rain have killed at least five people, with 10 others still missing, and continues to upend millions of lives in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Vast areas have been deluged very fast by water from upstream India and the incessant rain is raising the level of water in several districts.

The flood affected districts are Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sylhet, and Cox's Bazar.

It is likely that there will be less rain today and the level of water will begin to fall tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, according to Sarkar Udoy Raihan, executive engineer at the flood forecasting centre.

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, more than 36.5 lakh people were trapped by the floods.

Three people drowned in Ramu, Cox's Bazar, and one each in Feni and Brahmanbaria yesterday.

Only the victims of Ramu have been identified: Amjad Hossain, 22, son of Chayed Hossain; Rabiul Alam, 35, son of Saleh Ahmed; and Coching Rakhine, 50, said Abul Kashim, a union parishad member.

The government said 10 people went missing in Cumilla as flash floods hit neighbourhoods.

Severe flooding has affected at least 12 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Heavy monsoon rains and rush of water from upstream are displacing people and significantly damaging infrastructure. More than 3.64 lakh people have been stranded in 495 flood-affected unions across the 12 districts. The Met Office yesterday said rain is expected to continue today in most parts of Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and it may subside tomorrow.

Many in Feni, Cumilla, and Noakhali said they have never seen such strong currents and such high levels of water.

In Feni, over 300,000 people were stranded in the town and six upazilas with roads being inaccessible.

"I have never seen floodwaters this high. The water has reached up to the first floor of my house," said Alam Manik, a resident of Chhanua area in Feni town.

According to government data, 154,661 people are trapped in 12 upazilas in Cumilla and 184,900 people in eight upazilas in Noakhali.

Floods are wreaking havoc in nine upazilas in Chattogram, seven upazilas in Moulvibazar, eight upazilas in Khagrachhari, five upazilas in Habiganj, two upazilas in Brahmanbaria, and three upazilas in Sylhet. At least 12,20,877 people are stranded in these districts.

Over 13,000 people are stranded in Rangamati and 80,000 in Cox's Bazar.

The government deployed 492 medical teams and opened 2,246 shelter centres where 82,694 people and 7,755 cattle took shelter in the six districts.

