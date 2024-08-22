Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:45 PM

Natural disaster

36 lakh people marooned in flash floods: govt

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:38 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:45 PM
Photo: Md Rajib Raihan/Star

Flash floods have marooned at least 36 lakh people in 10 districts, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has asked all advisers to visit flood-affected areas and stand beside the affected, Shafiqul told reporters at the foreign service academy in the capital today.

He said the affected districts witnessed record rainfall in the last few decades. Besides, the shallow river beds in the area have contributed to the flooding.

