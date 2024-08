At least three people were killed; a total of 43 upazilas in several districts have been affected by the flash floods, and about 1,89,663 families have been marooned.

Rajib Raihan, Masuk Hridoy and Wahid Ekbal clicked the photos from Feni, Brahmanbaria and Habiganj.

Brahmanbaria. Photo: Masuk Hridoy/Star

Habiganj. Photo: Wahid Ekbal/Star

Feni. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

