Flood situation worsens in 6 districts

Nearly 18 lakh people affected by floods in 6 districts

A total of 1,89,663 families have been marooned in 43 flood-affected upazilas of six districts -- Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, and Moulvibazar, according to the Department of Disaster Management and Relief.

The number of people affected by flood in the districts is 17,96,248.