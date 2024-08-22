Flood situation worsens in 6 districts
Eight rivers in the country’s northeastern and southeastern regions are flowing above the danger level this morning leading to a worsening flood situation in Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, and Moulvibazar. A total of 43 upazilas of several districts have been affected by the flash flood, and about 1,89,663 families have been marooned, according to the Department of Disaster Management and Relief. Our correspondents from the districts are reporting as below:
Nearly 18 lakh people affected by floods in 6 districts
A total of 1,89,663 families have been marooned in 43 flood-affected upazilas of six districts -- Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, and Moulvibazar, according to the Department of Disaster Management and Relief.
The number of people affected by flood in the districts is 17,96,248.
Flood worsens in Khagrachhari as heavy rainfall continues
The flood situation in Khagrachhari worsened today as ongoing heavy rainfall and runoff from the hills inundated towns, villages, and roads.
In the 24 hours till 6:00am today, 152 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the district, said Abdur Rahim, acting officer of the Khagrachhari Weather Observation Center.
Ctg rail link snapped as sections of rail tracks under floodwater
Chattogram's rail communication with Dhaka and other parts of the country has been suspended since this morning as sections of rail tracks in Feni were submerged in floodwater.
"The flood has forced us to cancel movement of all trains from Chattogram to different districts," Saiful Alam, divisional railways manager of Chattogram, told The Daily Star.
Flood situation worsens in Ctg; 1 lakh stranded in Fatikchhari
The flood situation at Chattogram, particularly Fatikchhari upazila, has worsened significantly due to torrential rain coupled with a surge of water from hilly areas in the past 24 hours.
The Chattogram Met Office recorded 142 mm rain in the past 24 hours till 9:00am, said forecasting officer Abdul Barek.
India refutes claims of causing floods in Bangladesh
The flood situation in eastern Bangladesh has not been caused by the release of waters from an Indian dam on the Gumti river in Tripura, said India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura. This is factually not correct," it said in a statement today.
Flood water disrupts traffic on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway was disrupted after Cumilla's Chauddagram Sadar upazila was inundated by floodwater early today.
The flood situation of the district has deteriorated further due to heavy rains and onrush of water from India.
