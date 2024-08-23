DGHS issues eight directives for flood-hit areas

The photo was taken from Kholapara area of Brahmanbaria Akhaura upazila today ( August 22, 2024). Photo: Star

The Directorate General of Health Services has issued eight directives for flood-hit areas, including keeping control rooms open round the clock at all offices of civil surgeons and upazila health and family planning officers.

Other directives include forming medical teams and keeping first-aid facilities ready 24/7 for responding to disasters.

Appropriate preparations should be kept at healthcare facilities in flood-hit areas for dealing with possible health risks including diarrhoea, snake-biting and flood-related other diseases.

A massive quality of water purification tablets, oral saline, and anti-venoms should be stored.

Urgent and necessary medical equipment, first aid, and ambulances should be ready.

No physicians, nurses, officers, and employees in flood-hit areas can leave workstations without receiving permission from the divisional director (health).