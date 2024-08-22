2 killed in flash floods; almost 3 million affected countrywide

At least two people have so far died in flash floods across the country.

One died in Feni and another in Brahmanbaria as torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across several districts.

The information was shared by KM Ali Reza, additional secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, during a press conference at the Secretariat this afternoon.

Ali Reza said the ongoing floods have impacted 357 unions across eight districts, leaving more than 4.4 lakh families stranded in floodwater.

The total number of people affected by the disaster has risen to 2.94 million.

In response to the crisis, 1,534 shelters have been opened, providing shelter to over 75,000 people who have been forced to evacuate their homes.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to provide relief to those in need.