Bangladesh
Fri Aug 23, 2024 03:05 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 03:10 PM

Flood relief: Govt announces details of chief adviser's relief fund

Fri Aug 23, 2024 03:05 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 03:10 PM

The government has expressed its appreciation for the many who are eager to assist those affected by the recent floods, according to a message from the press secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today.

Interested individuals can send their contributions to the following account of the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund:

Account name: Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund

Bank: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office

Account Number: 010733004093

The government assures that all donated funds will be used for relief and welfare and that proper records will be maintained.

|মতামত

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার হাতকে শক্তিশালী করুন

কিছু ঘটনায় হিতে-বিপরীত হচ্ছে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গোমতী নদীর বাঁধ ভেঙে বুড়িচংয়ে ৭০ গ্রাম প্লাবিত, উদ্ধারে প্রয়োজন সহায়তা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
