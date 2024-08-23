Flood relief: Govt announces details of chief adviser's relief fund

The government has expressed its appreciation for the many who are eager to assist those affected by the recent floods, according to a message from the press secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today.

Interested individuals can send their contributions to the following account of the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund:

Account name: Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund

Bank: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office

Account Number: 010733004093

The government assures that all donated funds will be used for relief and welfare and that proper records will be maintained.