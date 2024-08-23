Natural disaster
15 dead, 48 lakh people affected in floods

BSS, Dhaka
Fri Aug 23, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:07 PM
Photo: STAR

Fifteen people died and 48 lakh people have been affected as the ongoing flood hit 11 districts.

Among the 15 people, four died in Cumilla, one in Feni, four in Chattogram, one in Noakhali, one in Brahmanbaria, one in Lakshmipur and three in Cox's Bazar districts.

Disaster Management and Relief Ministry's Assistant Secretary Md Hasan Ali confirmed the information to BSS.

Feni, Cumilla, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar districts have been affected by the ongoing flood since August 20.

Earlier in a press conference at the secretariat, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan said 8,87,629 families have been stranded in the flood while 1,88, 739 people have sought refuge at shelter centres.

TK 3,52,00,000 (cash), 20,150 metric tons of rice and 15,000 packets of dry foods have been allotted for the victims so far, he said.

Kamrul Hasan said army, navy, coast guard, BGB, fire service and police members as well as students of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are working on rescue activities in the flood-hit areas.

push notification