Coast guard launches rescue and relief operations for Feni flood victims

Bangladesh Coast Guard is carrying out rescue and relief operations for flood victims in Feni, it said in a press release this morning.

Lieutenant Commander Sabbir Alam Sujon, media officer at the coast guard headquarters, said the coast guard was working tirelessly to combat the unprecedented flood situation.

"We are rescuing flood victims and providing food and clean drinking water to those stranded by the rising waters," he said.

"Our diving team is rescuing the stranded and transporting them to shelter centres," Sujon added.

Feni's flood crisis, fueled by runoff from India and relentless rainfall, has marooned at least 3,50,000 people in three upazilas -- Fulgazi, Parshuram, and Chagalnaiya. Nearly 95 percent of these areas are submerged.

Flood-affected people say they have never seen such intense flooding. Road links have been snapped, the power is down, and mobile networks are disrupted in most areas. The situation continues to deteriorate.

The army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fire service, and volunteers have also joined the rescue mission.