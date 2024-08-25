From TSC to flood zones

Sea of relief supplies fills DU campus

Student volunteers stocking, sorting and packaging relief materials inside TSC complex of DU for the third day in a row, to be sent to flood affected victims across the country. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

Sacks and sacks of relief materials are being lined up inside the TSC complex of Dhaka University. They are then sorted, packaged and loaded on trucks, to be carried to flood affected areas.

The TSC cafeteria and games room have been completely filled with these materials—everything from dry food and medicine to clothing and drinking water.

With no more room inside, students have started placing the sacks in front of the auditorium, and even on the TSC field.

From a bird's eye view, half of the field now resembles a sea of relief packages, a powerful symbol of collective effort.

The atmosphere at Dhaka University is electric with unity and purpose.

People from all walks of life, from corporate workers to day labourers, continue to pour into the campus for the third day in a row, each bringing what they can to support the flood-affected communities.

One such contributor, Aslam Hossain, a rickshaw-van driver, even refused to take fare from a group of students carrying relief supplies.

"I too wanted to contribute from my end. This group of students was working for the flood-affected people, who have been going through indescribable sufferings. I have just done my part," Aslam said.

At the entrance of TSC, a public relief booth has been set up, where donations are carefully registered before being moved to the indoor sports room for packaging.

With the influx of contributions, the entire DU campus has transformed into a center of hope, a place where the unified willpower of the nation is on full display.

Some bring their relief in private cars, some in vans, and others in small trucks.

But regardless of how they arrive, each donation adds to the growing mountain of supplies that promises to bring comfort to the flood victims.

"We as students have to stand by the people. It's our responsibility to help when our people are facing a crisis," said Farid Uddin, a former DU student.

Students were packaging relief goods at Dhaka University Central Students Union's Cafeteria as well as TSC.

Not only were current students of DU working as volunteers, but former DU students and many school and college-going students were also participating as volunteers.

"We volunteers have been working in shifts. When we become tired, another group replaces us," said Amjad Hossain, another former DU student.

From 10 AM to 5 PM, students have collected a total of 1 crore 24 lakh 48 thousand taka in cash at TSC. The collection and counting process is still ongoing, said Saud Ashrefa, a DU student.