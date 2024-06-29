Zayed Khan on his jet-setting travels abroad

Actor Zayed Khan has performed in around 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, the USA, and Australia, over the past year. He has been spending more of his time abroad, and he recently travelled to the United States again.

Zayed Khan shared, "I have been performing both domestically and internationally. I recently returned from Dubai and have previously visited the United States. However, I'm heading there again to attend an award ceremony."

In connection with the Film Artistes' Association, he added, "When I held a position there, I had to forego shows abroad. Now, without those responsibilities, I can travel freely for my performances."

"I am scheduled to travel to Canada after the US, then to a show in Los Angeles, followed by my performance in Florida," the performer informed.

The 21st edition of the Dhallywood Film and Music Awards is set to take place in New York on Sunday (June 30). The event, which will be held at Amazura Hall in Jamaica, Queens, will present film awards to 17 recipients.

Many Bangladeshi stars including Moushumi, Chanchal Chowdhury, Tahsan Khan, Mehazabien Chowdhury, Nusraat Faria, Tanjin Tisha, Tasnia Farin, Mila Islam, Mondera Chakroborty, and many others are expected to fly to the US to attend the event