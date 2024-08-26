Attack on Khaleda’s motorcade: Salahuddin, Zayed Khan, Shahriar Nazim Joy sued

Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Salahuddin, actors Zayed Khan, Shahriar Nazim Joy and Shazu Khadem and 47 others were sued yesterday on charge of attacking the motorcade of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Fakirapool intersection in April of 2015.

Shahriar Imam Asip, publicity and publication secretary of BNP's Motijheel Thana unit, filed the case against them with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

Former AL lawmakers Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Sheikh Helaluddin, Colonel (retd) Faruk Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal chief Hasanul Haque Inu, former Dhaka South City Corporation mayors Syed Khokon and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh have also been accused in the case.

In the complaint, the complainant alleged that as per the direction of high-profile leaders,the accusedequipped with hockey sticks, firearms and crude bombs, attacked on Khaleda Zia's motorcade at Fakirapool intersection around 6:30pm on April 20, 2015 when she was on her way to join a mayoral election campaign in support of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

The accused also vandalised over 14 cars and four motorbikes and assaulted several leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisation, leaving a number of people, including the complainant, injured.