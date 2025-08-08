Timothée Chalamet to star in James Mangold’s thriller ‘High Side’

Paramount Pictures' new era wasted no time shifting into high gear. Just five hours after Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein officially took over as co-chairs, the studio sealed its first major deal — the high-profile "High Side", directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet.

Produced by Peter Chernin and David Ready of Chernin Entertainment, alongside Mangold, "High Side" reunites the filmmaker with Chalamet after their work together on "A Complete Unknown". The film is based on an original, unpublished story by Jaime Oliveira, who is also penning the screenplay.

Described as "Heat" meets "Hell or High Water" with the soul of a Bruce Springsteen ballad, the story follows Chalamet as a former MotoGP racer whose career was cut short by a devastating crash. Now running a small garage while caring for his drug-addicted father, his life takes a sharp turn when his father dies.

Drawn back into a world of dangerous speed, he joins his estranged brother — a fugitive wanted by the FBI — for a series of adrenaline-fuelled bank robberies on superbikes.

"We're thrilled to be in business with visionary artistes like James and Timothée, and exceptional collaborators like Peter and David at Chernin," said Goldberg and Greenstein in a joint statement.

"What Jaime has created reflects the kind of bold, original storytelling we're committed to championing at Paramount – and we couldn't be more excited to hit the ground running with 'High Side'."

Mangold echoed the enthusiasm, praising the new leadership's dedication to story-driven cinema, "Timothée is a trusted collaborator, a generational artiste, and a person I adore. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and work together again."

The project also marks another collaboration between Chernin Entertainment and Mangold, following their previous collaborations on "Ford v Ferrari" and "The Greatest Showman".