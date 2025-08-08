Premiering today: ‘Weapons’ and ‘Siccin 8’ bring chills to Star Cineplex

For those weary of superhero flicks and sequels, Star Cineplex is set to bring a chilling alternative this Friday with the release of two horror films.

Today, the American horror-thriller "Weapons" will premiere simultaneously in the United States and several other countries, including Bangladesh. Also releasing on the same day is the latest instalment of the popular Turkish horror franchise "Siccîn" — its eighth chapter, "Siccin 8".

"Weapons"

Directed by Zach Cregger, "Weapons" is a mystery-horror thriller from the United States, featuring performances by Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Kerry Christopher, Austin Abrams, and Amy Madigan, among others. The film is already being regarded as one of the standout horror thrillers of 2025.

"Siccîn 8"

A Turkish-language horror film, "Siccîn 8" marks the eighth chapter in the franchise. The previous instalment, "Siccîn 7", was released on June 14 last year.

Directed by Alper Mestçi, the latest film follows the character Fatih, who, at the request of his wife Berna, relocates his elderly mother Gunhul to a care facility. Her departure disrupts the harmony of the household, gradually giving way to mysterious and terrifying events.