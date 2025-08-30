There’s no stopping Sadia Ayman

"I am fortunate that in the initial years of my career, I got the opportunity to work with such great filmmakers," recalls Sadia Ayman from one of her old interviews with The Daily Star. Her aim for the stars led her to a place where she is now making her mark in the glittering world of showbiz.

Both critically and publicly acclaimed projects have built a ladder for her to climb higher since the early years of her career. What's the magic behind her success? Sadia spills the beans, alongside her plans for the future.

"It can be called magic," she smiles, "but more than that, I believe it's my instincts that always guide me. For instance, I make sure to choose roles I feel confident about and that match my calibre—otherwise, I humbly decline them."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

She made her silver screen debut with Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha", which earned both national and international acclaim and was even included in the curriculum for master's students in the Department of History at Dhaka University. "Would you not call it an achievement any artiste would dream of?" she exclaims.

She is primarily remembered by the audience for her role in Shihab Shaheen's "Mayashalik", Mizanur Rahman Aryan's "Full Hata Shirt", and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's "Bohemian Ghora", among her other roles.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Her portrayal of young Jasmine, whose older version was portrayed by Afsana Mimi in Tanim Noor's "Utshob"—a film that became the biggest attraction during this Eid-ul-Azha — continued to run for a long time, and is now making waves overseas.

"The feeling is surreal. Being part of a project with some of the greatest artistes of our time—especially those whose work has inspired me since childhood—still feels like a dream. My constant effort is to embody my characters fully and present them to the audience in the most believable way possible. I was truly overwhelmed when my seniors, including the likes of Zahid Hasan, praised my work publicly. For that, I am deeply grateful."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reminiscing about the role of Jasmine, a much-loved character, Sadia shares how she prepared to portray someone from the 1990s. "I was born in the late 90s, so I can only remember my cousins from that era, and I tried to recall their personalities and the way they awed and inspired me. At the same time, I've often said that I like watching films and reading books to hone my acting skills. As an avid fan of the renowned writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, his characters—both on the page and on screen—helped me shape the image of Jasmine."

Sadia is grateful to the small screen audience, who have pampered her so much. "My appearances on the small screen earned me so much love that I don't know how to repay it! Even when I was away for a while, they eagerly awaited my return," she notes. "I promise to return soon with something truly special."

On a lighter note, the actress offers a glimpse of her personal life. "Some fans often ask when I'll get married," Sadia admits. "Others tell me I'm too young and should focus on my career first, which I find sweet. I trust the Almighty's timing, but I hope to be settled by 30, with a family and a partner who supports me in my journey. Otherwise, life would likely get boring!"