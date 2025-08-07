‘Taandob’ and ‘Utshob’ now streaming on Chorki for just Tk 18

Following a successful theatrical run during Eid-ul-Azha, two blockbuster Bangladeshi films—"Taandob" and "Utshob"—are now set to stream online, offering an opportunity for those who missed the cinema screenings.

Mobile network operator Robi has partnered with streaming platform Chorki to bring these titles to viewers at an affordable price. Robi subscribers can now watch "Taandob" and "Utshob" on Chorki for only Tk 18.

According to a press release, this is the first time Robi users will be able to stream both films on Chorki at such a nominal rate.

The movie pack can be purchased easily via the My Robi app, direct recharge, bKash, Nagad, or USSD code. Once activated, the subscription remains valid for 30 days, allowing cinephiles across the country to watch the films at their convenience.

Md Shawkat Kader Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Robi, said, "This initiative aims to make quality local films more accessible. Our main objective is to deliver quality entertainment to all at an affordable cost."

Chorki CEO Redoan Rony added, "Audiences were thrilled with 'Taandob' and 'Utshob' during their theatrical release. While many viewers in Dhaka enjoyed the films in cinemas, those in districts, suburbs, and small towns often missed the opportunity. Through this collaboration with Robi, these films are reaching Bengali content lovers across the country."

Earlier, Chorki announced that both "Taandob" and "Utshob" will be available for streaming from 12:01am on August 6.