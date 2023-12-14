The hope is to build an actors’ school: Rawnak Hasan

Rawnak Hasan, a multi-faceted performer and the elected general secretary of Actors Equity Bangladesh, boasts a substantial career in acting spanning many years in television dramas. Beyond his television engagements, he is also associated with the esteemed drama troupe Nagorik Natya Sampradaya.

Beyond his accomplishments as an actor, he has gained recognition as a playwright and director. Notably, he has recently directed a feature film, showcasing his versatile contributions to the world of performing arts. He spoke to The Daily Star about this fresh venture.

You've held a significant position in Actors Equity Bangladesh for quite some time. What recent initiatives have you undertaken?

Well, I've been deeply involved in the acting profession for many years. The welfare of actors is our goal. After being elected, I've spearheaded several initiatives, aiming to benefit the artistes in our community. Many artistes are aware of this.

Our primary objective now is to establish both an Actors' Home and an Actors' School. We envision creating an extensive facility within Dhaka that fosters an environment conducive to the growth and development of actors.

Alongside this, we are actively exploring the feasibility of implementing a support system, perhaps in the form of a pension, specifically designed for senior artistes who may be unable to actively participate in their craft. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive infrastructure for actors, ensuring their well-being and support throughout their careers and beyond.

Your generous act towards a fellow actress has been widely applauded. Could you tell us more about that?

When actress Afroza Hossain was diagnosed with cancer, the Actors Equity took action to support her. Personally, I also felt the need to do more. I happened to win a significant amount from a TV channel quiz, and without hesitation, I directed the funds towards her treatment. Our collective hope is for her swift recovery. It was a heartfelt gesture, driven by a humane intention.

You have recently made your debut in documentary filmmaking. Can you tell us more about it?

I have recently ventured into documentary production with my inaugural project, "Amar Desh Shompriteer Bangladesh". It focuses on the history of our country from 1952 to the present day, with a focus on non-communal aspects and a sincere recognition of the significant contributions made by cultural workers.

Filmed across various locations, including Manikganj and Dhaka, it stars talented artistes like Azizul Hakim, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Tanjika Amin, Imtiaz Barshon, Nowrin Hasan Khan Jenny, Joyita Mohalanobish, and more. Both my son, Ronjoy Hasan, and I have roles too.

I contributed to the screenplay, and Ahkam Ullah produced the film. Directing the feature film offered a unique experience compared to my previous work in dramas.