NTV to air Rawnak-Tanha starrer 'Tini Amar Ma' today

The drama "Tini Amar Ma" ("She is my mother") is scheduled to air on NTV today, at 9:30 pm. This project has been written by Azam Khan and directed by Sanjid Khan Prince. Actors Rawnak Hasan, Tanha Tasnia Islam, and Mili Basher will be playing significant roles in it.

Regarding the experience of portraying the character of the mother in "Tini Amar Ma", actress Mili Basher shared, "These days, stories about everyday lives are rarely seen. 'Tini Amar Ma' is a tale of life's encompassing struggles, emotions, love, and the essence of motherhood. I hope our viewers will appreciate the story."

Actor Rawnak Hasan, discussing the drama "Tini Amar Ma", expressed, "'Tini Amar Ma' ventures beyond traditional genres, and both the cast and crew have put in dedicated efforts. I am optimistic that our viewers will warmly embrace the drama."

In terms of the production experience of the drama "Tini Amar Ma", Sanjid Khan Prince commented, "At first glance, the story of 'Tini Amar Ma' seems very simple, but our entire team had to be fast with production. With a huge fleet of cars and a technical team, we covered the entire Dhaka city, traveling from end to end, shooting mostly on the roads amidst heavy traffic and crowding. The entire technical team, including actors and actresses, has completed the work with great effort. If the viewers accept the work, then our efforts will be worthwhile."

"Tini Amar Ma," produced under the banner of Sinan Multimedia, features actors including Tanha Tasnia Islam, Milon Chisti, Helal Uddin Parvez, Tanvir Topu, and others.